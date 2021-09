Everton have begun the season strongly under new manager Rafa Benitez and look to keep the momentum going as they host Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday. What to Know Burnley and Everton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Goodison Park. Burnley will be hoping to build upon the 2-1 win they picked up against Everton when they previously played in March.

Last week, Burnley and Leeds United tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Everton kept a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago and took the game 2-0.

After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How to watch Everton vs. Burnley (English Premier League 2021)

What time does the match start? Where can I watch it on TV? – Monday’s match will start off at 3 p.m. EST for viewers in the U.S and will air on TV via NBC Sports Network in English as well as NBC Universo in Spanish.

Live steam options: NBC Sports Live | Peacock Premium | Sling | fuboTV – Cable subscribers can use the login credentials from the TV provider to watch via NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports app. In you don’t have cable, Premier League matches are also available streaming via Peacock Premium and are not available via the service’s free tier. You can also watch the match with streaming services like Sling and fuboTV.

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Everton looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the Premier League season under recently hired manager Rafa Benitez in a home match against Burnley. With two wins and a draw, Everton is one of five teams still undefeated in the top flight. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in all three of Everton’s matches so far and should be fit after a toe injury, which forced him to withdraw from England duty during the international break. Burnley has only one point so far.

SPAIN

Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis tries to win for the first time this season when it visits Granada in the Andalucia derby. Betis drew its first two league matches and lost to Real Madrid before the international break. Granada also is winless, with two draws and a 4-0 loss at promoted Rayo Vallecano. Getafe later hosts Elche in another match between winless teams. Getafe is one of the two teams yet to win points, along with last-placed Alavés.

ITALY

Hellas Verona visits Bologna still looking for its first points in Serie A under former Sassuolo and Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco. Verona has been competitive, though, getting beat 3-2 by Sassuolo in its opener and then squandering a lead over defending champion Inter Milan in a 3-1 loss. Bologna beat promoted Salernitana 3-2 in its opener, followed by a 0-0 draw at Atalanta.

Rafa Benitez’s Everton could go top of the Premier League on Monday night – if they have a remarkable game against Burnley.

A 5-0 win would see them top the table on goal difference after a great start to the season by the Toffees. They have recorded two wins and a draw so far in the 21/22 campaign.

The boss will have Richarlison in the squad after the ban on Brazilian players competing in the league this weekend was lifted. But Benitez had said they would have had their playmaker regardless.

He said: “We have a very good relationship with them [Brazilian FA] and they said they understand and Richarlison was not an issue. Maybe other players but not Richarlison because we are good with them and they are good with us at the moment.”

Team news

For Everton, their captain Seamus Coleman could be available as the injury he suffered on international duty isn’t as bad as first thought. Salomon Rondon could make his debut and Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are all available.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start but Fabian Delph and James Rodriguez aren’t thought to be included.

For Burnley, Maxwel Cornet could make his debut but Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens miss out.