Wednesday morning UK information briefing: Why Allies can in no way agree with Joe Biden again. British troops at Kabul airport have warned that determined Afghans may want to overrun the site, as UK forces scramble to evacuate civilians withinside the very last days earlier than the navy withdrawal.

Jitters are developing amongst Western forces in advance of the closing date for his or her go out in six days’ time, on Aug 31, after Joe Biden rejected calls to postpone the withdrawal, leaving Boris Johnson and fellow global leaders to invite the Taliban to allow human beings pass properly after troops withdraw.

After two decades of the United States’ longest war, its Commander-in-Chief spoke for much less than thirteen mins in a speech to the American public following a digital assembly with G7 leaders – and he spent the primary 5 of these mins speakme approximately his home financial agenda.

Nick Allen analyses why the speech become Mr Biden’s betrayal, having paid lip provider to US allies.

Robin Renwick units out why the President’s recognition has been for all time tarnished.

Boris Johnson spoke right away after the G7 assembly, signalling that if the Taliban need the glory of G7 recognition, or the advantage of its economic aid, it’ll need to behave.

The G7 had “very big leverage”, Mr Johnson stated, however the difficult fact is that it doesn’t, really. Roland Oliphant units out why.

A former navy commander has stated the Afghanistan disaster has proven era can’t replace “boots at the ground” as he warned Britain’s recognition could be tarnished via way of means of similarly cuts to troops.

The civil provider are running 24/7 at the evacuation and Ben Riley-Smith become given special get admission to to the disaster centre on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has presented a glimmer of wish for a former Royal Marine in search of to steady the passage of two hundred puppies and cats along his animal safe haven group of workers out of Afghanistan.

Christmas resources at threat as group of workers shortages retain

Shops might be left with empty cabinets withinside the run-as much as Christmas as recruiters warned that the labour disaster gripping the economic system is about to retain till subsequent year. Lorry drivers are in specially brief supply, inflicting inventory shortages throughout the development and hospitality industries, at the same time as meals manufacturers, pubs and eating places also are suffering to discover group of workers. To assist fight the problem, the Government has introduced that more-long “eco-friendly” lorries which reduce down the wide variety of freight trips might be at the roads subsequent year. Yet campaigners are worried approximately “more swing at the automobile and the larger blind spot”. This graph indicates how the wide variety of HGV drivers hired withinside the UK has plummeted. Jeremy Warner argues that if we need extra lorry drivers, we need to pay them better.

Charlie Watts: the glue that held the Stones together

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer, who has died elderly 80, become the least possibly member of the group; but he become its linchpin – the maximum reputable via way of means of musicians and famous with the fans. Small, delicate-searching and unassuming, Watts become the Stone who in no way rolled. Fastidious approximately his appearance, well-manicured and with a penchant for understated Savile Row suits, he in no way seemed glad in a kaftan or fashion dressmaker grunge. While Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been getting themselves arrested for drugs, pilloried via way of means of politicians or chased via way of means of screaming girls, Watts carried on undemonstratively gambling drums and going domestic to his wife, Shirley, each night. Read the Telegraph obituary of the Stone who stored the band together. Neil McCormick can pay tribute to possibly the least showy drummer in rock history.

‘Tarnished recognition’ Britain can be approximately to begin its Covid booster jab roll-out, however already the wheels are in movement for subsequent year’s vaccine blitz. This week, ministers introduced that they’d struck a deal for 35m Pfizer booster photographs to be brought withinside the 2nd 1/2 of of 2022. Yet the various clinical community, the information raised eyebrows. Read the way it has enhance doubts over what the destiny holds for the AstraZeneca vaccine. In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has warned that she can also additionally reimpose Covid regulations if Scots do now no longer limit “unnecessary” contacts with different human beings after pronouncing a file excessive wide variety of virus cases.

Around the global: Race to prevail Merkel tightens

The race to prevail Angela Merkel as German chancellor tightened dramatically because the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD) took a surprise lead in opinion polls. With 5 weeks to head till Germany votes in popular elections, the SPD overtook Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) to take the lead. Elsewhere, below, is certainly considered one among snow leopard kittens born in Wroclaw Zoo, Poland. See extra global snap shots of the day.

England and India gamers have been concerned in an irritated war of words withinside the Lord’s Long Room as hostilities among the groups threatened to boil over withinside the 2nd Test. The Telegraph is familiar with there have been traumatic scenes withinside the Lord’s pavilion after the 0.33 day’s play ended, precipitated via way of means of Jasprit Bumrah’s chronic brief pitched bowling and 10-ball over at England No eleven James Anderson. Joe Root, who had simply scored a awesome unbeaten 180, and Virat Kohli are believed to have exchanged phrases on their manner to the dressing rooms. Tensions are possibly to be simply as excessive withinside the 0.33 Test, which starts nowadays at Headingley. Follow it here.

Business briefing: Morrisons bidders’ pension warning

The proposed debt-fuelled buyouts of Morrisons might “materially weaken” its capacity to aid the retirements of 85,000 present day and previous workers, the non-public fairness companies vying for the grocery store had been warned via way of means of pension trustees. In an uncommon public intervention in ongoing takeover talks, the trustees of pension property worth £5.5bn stated the proposed buyout might undermine the covenant defensive the retirement pots of its members. Read what trustees are demanding.

Linguine with prawns, peas, ricotta, chilli and mint A fast summer time season meal choice with an brought chilli kick from Diana Henry. View the recipe and attempt our Cookbook newsletter.

Your each day journey inspiration

Forget Snowdon After 18 months of lockdown and regulations, a complicated remote places site visitors mild journey system, and the fee of Covid checks making vacations overseas prohibitive for many, human beings are an increasing number of interested in the alluring ‘Roof of Wales’ for an journey on domestic soil. Yet the Welsh mountain’s reputation has soared to unsustainable levels, so why now no longer discover those excessive-altitude options with sparser crowds.

Green ‘sins’ Enjoy baths complete to the brim? Leave the heating on all year? Rinsing plates earlier than they pass withinside the dishwasher? As the co-founding father of Extinction Rebellion is branded a hypocrite for using a diesel car, our writers confess to their personal grimy little eco-secrets.