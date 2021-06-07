New Jersey weather: Temperatures in the 90s again as expected heat wave continues. New Jersey is heading into what is likely to be day two of the year’s first heat wave Sunday, with temperatures expected to soar again into the 90s around the state.

Sunday had been forecasted to be the warmest day, but at least one part of the Garden State saw record-setting temperatures Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service reported that Newark Liberty International Airport hit 94 degrees Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasts that a mass of hot air that formed Saturday will remain in place through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-90s with some areas reaching higher, though ocean air is expected to keep temperatures in the 80s for much of the Jersey Shore.

If the forecast holds through Monday, New Jersey will experience its first official heat wave of 2021. The NWS defines a heat wave as at least three consecutive days with temperatures hitting 90 degrees or higher.

The NWS in Mount Holly issued heat advisories for urbanized parts of the Philadelphia area, including Gloucester, Camden and parts of Burlington counties through 8 p.m. Monday, with heat index expected to be between 96 and 100 during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has also issued an air quality alert effective from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday for areas along and south of I-95. During that time, people with respiratory issues, infants and the elderly are encouraged to avoid strenuous activity in the afternoon and evening hours.

A week after heavy rain washed out Memorial Day Weekend, the start of summer is getting a re-do.

Hot, sunny days are in the forecast around New Jersey this weekend. It’s a welcome sight for beach-goers and backyard grill masters, but it comes with a warning: This could be the start of a heat wave in the Garden State.

The National Weather Service’s New York office forecasts that a mass of hot air will form over the area today, and remain in place through Tuesday. During the weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the low-90s with some areas reaching higher.

Sunshine and heat! ☀️🥵 That’s what’s on the menu this weekend across the Tri-State. Central Park’s first 90° reading of…

Posted by US National Weather Service New York NY on Saturday, June 5, 2021

The scorching temperatures expected Saturday pushed NJ/NY Gotham FC, the professional women’s soccer team that plays in Harrison, to allow fans to bring their own bottles of water to Saturday evening’s game.

Places near the coast will be slightly cooler, but highs are still expected to reach well into the 80s, according the the NWS’s Mount Holly office. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day.

Max apparent temperatures NJ National Weather Service June 5 2021

This map shows the expected maximum apparent temperatures forecast by the National Weather Service Mount Holly office for Sunday, June 6, 2021. Apparent temperature accounts for heat index and wind chill.Courtesy of the National Weather Service

If that forecast holds up, New Jersey will experience its first official heat wave of 2021. The NWS defines a heat wave as at least three consecutive days with temperatures hitting 90 degrees or higher.

Smog, which forms on hot sunny days, is expected to reach unhealthy levels in North Jersey over the weekend. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert effective from 10am to 10pm on Sunday for areas along and south of I-95. During that time, people with respiratory issues, infants and the elderly are encouraged to avoid strenuous activity in the afternoon and evening hours.

Folks heading down the Shore should use caution before taking a dip in ocean waters, as the NWS office in Mount Holly warns of a moderate rip current risk from Sandy Hook to Cape May.

Heat indices near 90 today, so you may want to head to the beach. However, two things to note. 1) The water is cold