Click here to watch live stream

Three-division titlist Claressa Shields will be returning to the ring for the first time in over a year to fight IBF super welterweight champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a bout to unify the super welterweight division March 5.

The fight will be the headliner of an all-women pay-per-view card on FITE TV, taking place at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. The winner will hold the WBC and WBO titles currently held by Shields, the IBF title Dicaire has, and the new WBA (super) belt in the division.

Title: WBC Female, WBO Female, IBF Female and vacant WBA Female titles in a 10-round super welterweight bout.

Event: Shields vs Dicaire

Date: Friday Mar 05 2021

Time: UK – Sat 2am / US – Fri 9pm EST

Location: Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich.

TV: FITE

Watch: Live Stream

Undefeated Shields (10-0, 2 KO) puts her WBC and WBO titles on the line in a bid to become the first boxing world champion in the four-belt era, male or female, to capture the undisputed crown in two different weight classes. Unbeaten Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) brings to the table her IBF belt and looks to dethrone one of the most prominent female boxers of all time. In addition, the vacant WBA (Super) and The Ring straps are up for grabs. The women’s contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

How to watch Shields vs Dicaire Live streams FITE

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire live stream online on FITE. The pay-per-view cost is USD $29.95, which is approximately GBP £22 or AUD $40. The broadcast date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it Saturday, March 6 at 2 am GMT in the UK, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

PPV Stream

You can stream Shields vs Dicaire via Fite.tv on a PPV basis. Once purchased, you can watch on your Smart TV, Phone or Desktop PC, and they have apps available on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

“FITE is very excited to be the worldwide digital distributor of this outstanding all-women’s boxing event featuring Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire,” said Michael Weber, FITE COO. “The advance sales have been very encouraging for an event that is over a month away. I think this will be a big step forward for women’s boxing.”

Super Woman: Shields vs. Dicaire live stream details can be found on the PPV order page here.

The Shields vs Dicaire undercard features heavyweight Danielle Perkins, light heavyweight Nadia Meknouzi and the current WBA interim super welterweight champion Raquel Miller. The names of their opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

The current lineup looks as the following:

Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) – light middleweight

Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) vs TBA – heavyweight

Nadia Meknouzi (5-0, 5 KO) vs TBA – light heavyweight

Raquel Miller (10-0, 4 KO) vs TBA – super welterweight

Tale of The Tape

Shields vs. Dicaire Video Preview

Full Fight Card

Who is fighting on the undercard on Friday, March 5?

Division Boxer №1 Boxer №2 Notes super welterweight (154 lbs) Claressa Shields Marie Eve Dicaire For WBC World Female, IBF World Female, WBO World Female, vacant WBA World Female tit. heavyweight (200+ lbs) Danielle Perkins TBA light heavyweight (175 lbs) Nadia Meknouzi TBA super welterweight (154 lbs) Raquel Miller TBA

[email protected]! Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire Live

Who Is Claressa Shields?

Claressa «T-Rex» Shields

Claressa Shields is a American professional boxer.

Shields remains undefeated as a professional.

The last fight of Claressa Shields took place on January 10, 2020 against Ivana Habazin.

Shields won by unanimous decision (UD).

Professional boxing record

Total fights: 10

Wins: 10

Wins by KO: 2

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Claressa «T-Rex» Shields Highlights

Who Is Marie-Eve Dicaire?

Marie-Eve Dicaire

Marie-Eve Dicaire is a Canadian professional boxer.

Dicaire remains undefeated as a professional.

The last fight of Marie-Eve Dicaire took place on November 23, 2019 against Ogleidis Suarez.

Dicaire won by unanimous decision (UD).

Professional boxing record

Total fights: 17

Wins: 17

Wins by KO: 0

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Marie-Eve Dicaire Highlights

Predictions: Who Will Win?

Latest Odds

Shields to win: 1/3

Dicaire to win: 7/4

Draw: 22/1

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs Claressa Shields Preview

In the 10-round main event of “SUPERWOMEN,’ an historic night of live, all-female pay-per-view boxing (/6 p.m. PT) celebrating women’s sports and dedicated to International Women’s Day 2021, undefeated three-division world champion Claressa Shields will attempt to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to become an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions when she faces unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a 154-pound unification bout between the #1 and #2 junior middleweights in the world.

Presented by Salita Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel, the PPV telecast will be available at a suggested retail price of just $29.95 and will be distributed by InDemand to all major cable, satellite and telco outlets and live-streamed by FITE TV.

The winner of the women’s super fight will walk away with Shields’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF belt, and the WBA (Super) crown, the first time in its 99-year history that the WBA has awarded a Super Champion belt to a female boxer. In the four-belt era, only seven fighters have been undisputed in one division, including Shields, Katie Taylor, Cecilia Braekhus, Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, and Oleksandr Usyk. Shields, if victorious, will make history as the first man or woman to have become undisputed champion in two weight divisions in the four-belt era.

WATCH LIVE: SUPERWOMEN: Shields vs. Dicaire PPV Live Stream @ 9 p.m. ET on March 5

NEWS: Zach Parker Signs With Queensberry And Sets Sights On World Title

Latest

How to watch by VPN From Anywhere

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

You can tune in to the Shields vs. Dicaire fight live on ESPN. ESPN Deportes, available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, will provide a Spanish simulcast of the fight. You can watch the stream using free trials for fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu.

To watch Shields vs. Dicaire live on ESPN:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location in the U.S.

Sign up at YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (25 USD/month and up), Hulu (65 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month). A U.S. billing address is required to subscribe to AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Hulu.

Enjoy watching!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android and iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).



Watch boxing highlights on YouTube

Catch the latest boxing highlights, interviews, practices, and news on the official DAZN, ESPN, or Fox boxing YouTube channels.

To watch highlights on YouTube:Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.

Go to the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.

Enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube app on your Android or iOS device.

Can I watch a free Shields vs. Dicaire live stream?

No – but you can get the fight dirt cheap in some parts of the world.

