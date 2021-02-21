2021 WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming Free channels: predictions, matches, card, start time, date, location, PPV preview

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 preview: UK begin time, suits, stay movement and more. Tonight’s the night – WWE Elimination Chamber involves the ThunderDome as a number of the employer’s pinnacle stars conflict withinside the punishing environment.
In one of the flagship suits, Drew McIntyre will shield his WWE Title towards 5 former global champions, whilst the winner of the SmackDown bout will without delay acquire a Universal Title shot towards Roman Reigns.
This display may have essential WrestleMania 37 implications in advance of double header whilst lovers go back in April, with the ability for the primary occasion image on both logo to take a wild flip – in particular with Royal Rumble winner Edge ready withinside the wings.
As ever, we’ve prepare our month-to-month manual with complete fit card, streaming info and more.
Here’s what you want to know…
When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?
WWE Elimination Chamber takes location on tonight (Sunday, February 21) with all of the movement on the primary card kicking off in the dark for lovers withinside the UK.
How are you able to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?
As ever, the WWE ThunderDome utility has come and long past quite quickly – so allow us to speak you thru the standard methods to song in.
Of course, there can be a Kickoff display to be had at the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE app, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch at 11pm.
For lovers withinside the UK, you may song into the primary Elimination Chamber display via way of means of both streaming stay or looking on call for thru the WWE Network – or order the occasion thru BT Sport Box Office.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 complete fit card
There continues to be time for matters to change, with six suits presently at the bill – even though the Raw Women’s Title fit will probably be switched or dropped after Lacey Evans’ being pregnant bombshell.
Here’s what’s on tap…
Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Title: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston
Elimination Chamber (winner faces Roman Reigns for Universal Title): Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin
Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Winner of EC fit
Women’s Tag Team Titles: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
United States Title: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
Raw Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
What are you able to anticipate from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?
WWE seems poised to hold its run of superb pay-per-view occasions with some other barnstormer on paper, with each fit set to supply in a massive way.
With the employer properly and absolutely at the Road to WrestleMania, there’s masses on the road right here with a few excessive stake bouts, and search for Drew McIntyre to hold the WWE Championship withinside the Chamber.
Despite a probably predictable result, the skills concerned will make this a can’t-leave out fit, in particular with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt ready withinside the wings to get revenge on Randy Orton.
Over on SmackDown, the Universal Title image will see Roman Reigns hold his march to ‘Mania, with the stipulation that means some of stars ought to win the Chamber most effective to fall at the subsequent hurdle.
Whether it’s a valiant attempt from Daniel Bryan or Kevin Owens, a KofiMania-esque second for Cesaro or Jey Uso triumphing most effective to take the loss for his cousin, there are a few fascinating possibilities.
Elsewhere, the US Title ought to thieve the display with Lashley and Riddle running so properly together, and the addition of Keith Lee – if he’s match to compete – will most effective assist take this fit to the subsequent stage.
We’ve already mentioned the chance of the Raw Women’s Title fit being dropped or changed, however the tag identify contest is an fascinating one with 4 pinnacle stage skills – and the ability for a heel flip from Sasha Banks to installation her WrestleMania fit with Bianca Belair.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Full Match Card, superstars collaborating and whilst to watch
WWE Elimination Chamber: This year’s Elimination Chamber will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre protecting his identify towards Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will shield his Universal Championship identify towards the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber fit.