endorsed UFC Apex: Watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Live Stream Free Reddit Buffstreams

The UFC APEX will once again be under the bright lights of Las Vegas on Saturday night as we have UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis. This event will be broadcast on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The main card on Saturday night features six bouts, including the main event between Curtis “Razor” Blaydes and Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. Blaydes enters the octagon with a record of 14-2 (1 NC) and is ranked second in the heavyweight division. Lewis has a record of 24-7 (1 NC) and is fourth in the heavyweight rankings.

The main card also features a ranked women’s bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya. The preliminary card currently has nine bouts but is always subject to change. Some of the notable prelim fights include Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight), Rafael Alves vs. Patrick Sabatini (featherweight), and Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez (featherweight).

Both the prelims and main card for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis is will be live streamed on ESPN+, in which you need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

UFC Fight Night predictions — Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight main event clash in Las Vegas

When you listen to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes talk about their heavyweight main event at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, you hear fighters anticipating the fight to play out in drastically different ways. Styles make fights and each man anticipates their wildly different style to dominate the action and lay the groundwork for an important win in a division where a few good wins could easily land you in a championship fight.

For the heavy-hitting Lewis, turning the fight into a brawl where his powerful strikes can wear down and stop Blaydes is the goal. To do that, Lewis wants to mix it up in a bloody battle.

“This fight right here is going to be very violent and very bloody,” Lewis said in a UFC video. “I feel I could break Curtis by the third round and that’s what’s going to happen. This is going to be a very intense battle, we both want the title shot right after this and I believe I could get the job done.”

There’s a natural appeal to that sort of approach to fighting that draws in fans. A big personality and big punching power have made Lewis a fan favorite.

Winning over fans isn’t a large concern to Blaydes, who is the opposite of Lewis in many ways. Blaydes’ wrestling attack is hard to stop, launching him to a 14-2 career record, even when drawing criticism.

After Blaydes used his wrestling to cruise to an easy — if ugly — decision win over Alexander Volkov in his most recent outing, UFC president Dana White joined the chorus of Blaydes’ critics, saying, “When you talk s— like he talked this week, you better come in and whoop somebody’s ass when you talk s— like that. When you talk the s— that he talked and perform like you performed tonight, you look stupid.”

That criticism has not altered Blaydes’ approach to the fight with Lewis.

“If I win the exact same way, I would be fine,” Blaydes told ESPN. “Guess what? it’s another win, it’s a win bonus. I don’t know if a lot of people care, but I have a family. I’m trying to feed my family. I don’t care if you want me to risk my win bonus, which is $100,000, to stand and bang with a guy who has terrible wrestling. I’m just not going to do it. Unless you defend every takedown attempt, I’m not going to stop trying to wrestle you. You have to deter me, and I don’t think Derrick is going to deter me.”

Here’s the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass

Curtis Blaydes -380

Derrick Lewis +300

Heavyweights

Ketlen Vieira -270

Yana Kunitskaya +220

Women’s bantamweights

Charles Rosa -190

Darrick Minner +160

Featherweights

Chris Daukaus -200

Aleksei Oleinik +170

Heavyweights

Phil Hawes -125

Nassourdine Imavov +105

Middleweights

Tom Aspinall -260

Andrei Arlovski +210 Heavyweights

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Feb. 20 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: UFC APEX — Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis: Blaydes isn’t wrong that Lewis’ wrestling is several levels below his own. Both men have concerns over their cardio if the fight gets into the later rounds, especially with this being a five-round affair. Lewis has managed to pull out last-minute knockouts before, but that’s harder to do in the fifth round than the third, and Blaydes’ grinding style is a true bear to deal with. Blaydes has suffered knockouts in his two career losses — both to Francis Ngannou — and he can be caught cold, so there’s a lot of risk going both ways. Still, Blaydes’ ability to wrestle, wrestle, and wrestle some more may simply be too much to allow Lewis to truly get his power-striking attack going. maincard Watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Online Reddit Live Stream Youtube & Twitter. MMA Streams Crackstreams UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Live Streaming Reddit – Fight Card, Start Time, Results, and Highlights