USMAN Vs Burns -UFC 258

The main event features reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman facing off against Gilbert Burns, an unlikely title contender in some ways, but also a huge stylistic threat to Usman. Burns has torn through the welterweight division during the past couple of years and is absolutely deserving of this spot. He’s one of the best jiu jitsu practitioners in the UFC and has proven lethal on the feet with an ever-evolving striking skillset.

Welcome to watch UFC 258 live stream: Kamaru Usman defends the welterweight champion against former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258. It will be Usman’s third defense of the 170-pound title in a match that has fallen apart on several occasions.

Watch UFC 258 Live Stream MMA Full Fight Reddit Free Online

WHEN IS UFC 258?

Start time

Based on previous UFC times, this is the schedule we expect…

US

The main card starts Feb. 13, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start Feb. 13, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start Feb. 13, 6.30 p.m. ET (3.30 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts Feb. 13, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Feb. 13, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Feb. 13, 11.30 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts Feb. 14, 2 p.m. AEDT.

The prelims start Feb. 14, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Feb. 14, 10.30 a.m. AEDT.

A perfect way to spend Valentine's Day, amirite??

WHAT TIME IS UFC 258 IN AUSTRALIA?

The early prelims kick-off at 10:30 is AEDT, with the prelims getting underway at 12 pm.

The main card will start at 2 pm.

WHAT TIME ARE USMAN AND BURNS FIGHTING IN AUSTRALIA?

Expect the main event to get underway between 3:30 and 4 pm AEDT.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 258 IN AUSTRALIA

The early prelims are available exclusively on the UFC’s Fight Pass streaming service.

The prelims will be shown on Fox and Kayo, while the main card can be bought at Main Event for $54.95.

You can stream the entire card, including the PPV portion, on Fight Pass.

Kayo will also be streaming the prelims from 12 pm.



UFC 258 CARD

Here’s the full card as it stands at the start of fight week.

Main Card

Welterweight – Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Flyweight – Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Middleweight – Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Bantamweight – Pedro Munhoz vs Jimmie Rivera

Middleweight – Julian Marquez vs Maki Pitolo

Prelims

Lightweight – Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Middleweight – Rodolfo Vieira vs Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight – Dhiego Lima vs Belal Muhammad

Strawweight – Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Early Prelims

Bantamweight – Ricky Simón vs Brian Kelleher

Welterweight – Gabe Green vs Philip Rowe

Flyweight – Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

UFC 258 FIGHT ODDS

Bet MGM (as of Feb. 8) has installed Usman as the sizable favorite at -275, meaning you’d need to bet $275 to win $100. Meanwhile, Burns is at +225, meaning if you bet $100, you’d net $225.



KAMARU USMAN RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: Nigerian

Born: May 11, 1987

Height: 6-0

Reach: 76 inches

Total fights: 18

Record: 17-1

GILBERT BURNS RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: Brazilian

Born: July 20, 1986

Height: 5-10

Reach: 71 inches

Total fights: 22

Record: 19-3

How to watch UFC 258 Live broadcast and online

This year the UFC entered into a new partnership with ESPN. That’s great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC live in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 258, you’ll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN’s site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $70.

Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70 by itself.

New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. This is a decent deal. The previous bundle gave a saving of 25% but this new bundle is a 35% saving. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 258 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 258 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Stream Usman vs. Burns with a VPN UFC 258 from anywhere

UFC 258 live

Stream UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on UFC Fight Pass

Price: 5.5 USD/month and up

All UFC Fight Nights and PPV events (Including UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns) can be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. You also get access to the UFC Fight Library and exclusive original series and shows.

To watch UFC 258 on UFC Fight Pass

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the UFC Fight Pass app on your Android or iOS device.

Note: If you encounter streaming difficulties after purchasing the fight, try connecting to a closer U.S. server location, or contact Support for immediate assistance.

Live stream UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on ESPN+ PPV

Price:

ESPN+ PPV: 65 USD and up

ESPN+: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/year

The fight between Usman vs. Burns will be exclusive to ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. Existing yearly ESPN+ subscribers can stream the fight for 65 USD, while monthly subscribers can either buy UFC PPV for 65 USD on its own or upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for 90 USD. New users can buy the UFC 258 PPV and a one-year ESPN+ subscription for 90 USD.

If you don’t want to purchase the main event, you can tune in to the UFC 258 early prelims and prelims live on ESPN+, which costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch UFC 258 live on ESPN+

Connect to a server located in the U.S.

Head to ESPN+ PPV (65 USD and up) to purchase the fight or go to ESPN+ (6 USD/month) to buy the prelims only. You will need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the fight on ESPN+.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch UFC 258 on BT Sport Box Office

Price: BT Sport Box Office PPV

BT Sport Box Office has exclusive rights to the UFC 258 fight in the UK. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media. BT Sport Box Office is on Sky channel 490, BT channel 494, and in the live events section on Virgin Media. If you’ve bought the PPV event with a UK credit or debit card, you will be able to watch using the BT Sport Box Office app.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV, Sky TV, or Virgin TV, use the UFC Fight Pass stream.

Watch UFC highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights, news, interviews, practices, conferences, and previews on the Ultimate Fighting Championship YouTube channel.

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.

Go to the official UFC YouTube channel.

Enjoy!