2021 WWE Royal Rumble live stream: Kickoff show

WWE Royal Rumble is all set to pop off tonight (Sun., Jan. 31, 2021) from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida at 7:00 pm ET, live on the WWE Network. You may also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event. WWE Royal Rumble 2021: UK start time, live stream, how to watch, fight card and who is taking part with competitors announced. The Royal Rumble is coming up this weekend as the WWE gets 2021 up and running in the only way they know how.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: How to watch, start times, full card and WWE Network

Edge and Randy Orton kick off the Royal Rumble match, and Goldberg takes on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

There’s a lot going on at the Royal Rumble. Not only will Goldberg challenge for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship, Edge is returning to the ring in the men’s Rumble match. Not only that, he’ll be the No. 2 entrant — following No. 1, Randy Orton.

LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Royal Rumble below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE QUICK RESULTS

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

Last year’s Royal Rumble totally rocked. It featured Brock Lesnar starting at No. 1 and wrecking everyone — until Drew McIntyre entered the arena and Claymore Kicked Lesnar out of the ring. On Sunday WWE will attempt to recreate similar magic, but without the help of a dynamic live crowd.

Start times

The Royal Rumble will emanate from WWE’s ThunderDome, held in Florida’s Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you’re a paid WWE Network subscriber — at $9.99 a month — you can watch the Royal Rumble live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch the Royal Rumble; the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. The Royal Rumble starts for Australians at 11 a.m. AEDT on Monday.

Note that this is one of the final WWE pay-per-views US viewers can watch on the WWE Network. From March 18, you’ll have to go through NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Match card

WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg.

Universal Championship Last Man Standing match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.

Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Charlotte and Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

WWE Network

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that’s no longer the case now that there’s a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren’t covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

First published on Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:38 p.m. PT.

The Royal Rumble begins the road to WrestleMania, with the winner getting a world championship shot at WrestleMania. There’ll be two Rumbles this year: A men’s and a women’s. Both world championships will be defended too. In addition to the aforementioned WWE Championship bout, Kevin Owens challenges for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.