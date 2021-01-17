Spanish Super Cup Final:Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Stream Reddit Crackstreams Free (17/1/2021)

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Spanish Super Cup live stream, TV channel, watch online, news, odds, time. Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao meet Sunday in the final of the 2020-21 Spanish Super Cup. Until last season the Super Cup pitted the reigning La Liga winner against the reigning Copa del Rey winner. This game features neither, as in year two of the new, four-team, format the top two teams from La Liga last season and the two Copa del Rey finalists make up a four team tournament. Barcelona beat Real Sociedad in the semifinals on penalty kicks, while Athletic got by Real Madrid, 2-1.

Athletic and Real Sociedad have still yet to play last year’s Copa del Rey which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are scheduled to play on April 4.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 17

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Sevilla, Spain

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Barca -145; Draw +280; Athletic +420 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Will Lionel Messi play? After being taken off in the second half against Granada on Jan. 9, he didn’t play in the semifinal at all. He’s traveled with the team to Sevilla, but his status still remains up in the air. With him, they certainly have a fantastic shot at winning as he’s scored against them 26 times. Without him, the club will need somebody to be the creative engine in attack. If Messi can’t play, Athletic will probably be the favorites to win.

Athletic Bilbao: While Athletic enter as the underdog, they will be full of confidence. They outplayed Real Madrid in the semis, and their new manager knows something about beating Barca in a final. Marcelino Garcia Toral coached in the last Copa del Rey final in 2019, guiding Valencia to a 2-1 upset of Messi and company to win his first trophy. It was a game where his team focused on defending and looked to go on the counter, and you can expect something similar here. They will keep their shape, play with patience and look to spring forward when Barca lose the ball in attack.

Prediction

Messi plays, coming off the bench to secure another trophy for his club. Pick: Barcelona 2, Athletic Bilbao 1

Following a dramatic semifinal win on penalties against Real Sociedad, Barcelona return to action this Sunday for the first shot at a trophy this season against Athletic Bilbao in Seville for the 2021 Spanish Super Cup.

Barça took part in one of the best games of the season last Wednesday, and lots of entertainment should be expected in the Final as well. These two teams faced off just 10 days ago, with the Blaugrana winning 3-2 at San Mamés with one of their best performances of the season.

But in that game Athletic showed their ability to be dangerous, and their semifinal win against Real Madrid denied us a chance for El Clásico but further proved how good they can be under new manager Marcelino, who is already getting his team to be solid at the back and brutally efficient on the counter.

Athletic’s last title was the 2015 Super Cup against Barcelona, and Marcelino’s last title was the 2019 Copa del Rey, defeating Barcelona in the final as Valencia’s coach. All the warning signs are there: Barça must be at their absolute best to win this one, and Bilbao have a good chance to make this a real battle for 90 minutes — or 120.

The big storyline for this one is the fitness of Lionel Messi, who missed the semifinal with a minor muscle problem. The captain did take part in Saturday’s training session and is expected to be available, and it is really hard to picture Messi not playing in a final.

Whether or not this title matters is irrelevant right now. This is a Final, Barcelona are playing in it, so they have to win. And if they win and play really well, it’s another confidence boost for a team that’s starting to come together at the right time.