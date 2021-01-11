Browns vs Steelers live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs online from anywhere. Seven days after facing off in Cleveland, the Browns and Steelers go at it again tonight – this time in Pittsburgh’s backyard. Baker Mayfield and the Browns will be desperate to make their first playoff breakthrough since 2002 count. This AFC Wild Card clash could well be the game of the weekend, so read on as we explain how to get a Browns vs Steelers live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online wherever you are in the world right now.

Fierce divisional rivals Cleveland and Pittsburgh meet again

Browns fans have been through a lot over the course of the team’s 18-year playoff drought, but the days leading up to last weekend’s crucial win over their AFC North rivals would have been some of the toughest of them all.

Browns vs Steelers live stream

Date: Sunday January 10, 2021

Time: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT / 12.15pm AEDT

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

TV channel and live stream: NBC



https://nflplayoffs.teamapp.com/clubs/594642/events/12936168

It would be typical of Cleveland to finally break its postseason duck and then crash out at the first hurdle…but honestly, things aren’t looking too good for the organization at the moment. Covid-19 has ravaged the Browns roster over the past few weeks and struck yet again in the build-up to this monumental game, ruling out head coach Kevin Stefanski and two players including Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio.

The Steelers only lost to the Browns by two points in the recent regular season finale, despite resting most of their biggest stars – including starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben will return to the fold for this one, with almost everything pointing towards a Pittsburgh win tonight – including the Vegas bookmakers, who have the home team firmly installed as favorites.

But these are the playoffs and we know what the Browns are capable of when they’re in the zone. The Steelers may have the third meanest pass D in the league, however they’re less solid against the run – and in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have two truly fearsome attacking weapons at their disposal today.

Will Pittsburgh march on to the next round – or can Cleveland pull of another shock win and finally make a name for itself in the playoffs? There’s only one way to find out. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Browns vs Steelers online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere right now.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL playoff live stream, how to watch, odds, time

The Cleveland Browns hardly had time to celebrate being back on the playoff stage after an 18-year wait before finding out they’d be doing so without their head coach and top offensive lineman due to COVID-19.

But that doesn’t erase the fact that the Browns have finally shed the label of league laughingstock and are playing in the postseason for the first time since 2002. Cleveland’s 11-5 record is the franchise’s best mark since 1994, which was also the last time they won a playoff game.

The Browns’ opponent this week is the same as it was in the 2002 playoff game: The Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers (12-4) are returning to the postseason after a two-year hiatus. As the AFC’s No. 3 seed, the AFC North champions get to face their sixth-seeded division rivals at the friendly confines of Heinz Field, where they haven’t lost to the Browns since 2003.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC, Telemundo and Peacock. The game can also be live-streamed on fuboTV.

Browns’ keys: Cleveland must continue to establish the run with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the best bet to try to keep the pressure off QB Baker Mayfield in his first playoff start. Without using their best two pass rushers, the Steelers sacked Mayfield four times in Week 17 in Cleveland. Defensively, the Browns struggled to slow down backup QB Mason Rudolph in that game, so they will have their work cut out for them against starter Ben Roethlisberger.

Steelers’ keys: Pittsburgh gets the Browns at home with its full complement of players after resting its starters in Week 17. The Steelers offense dominated the Browns in Week 6. They needs to use all of their weapons in the passing game such as WR Chase Claypool and TE Eric Ebron to open up the run game for RB James Conner, who topped 100 yards in the first matchup. On defense, the Steelers should pour the pressure on Mayfield and bottle up the Browns running game, as it did in Week 6. During the regular season, no team rushed the quarterback better than Pittsburgh, so look for the Steelers to cut loose.

Matchup to watch: Steelers LB T.J. Watt vs. Browns QB Mayfield. The Steelers were able to get pressure on Mayfield last weekend without Watt. Mayfield also took advantage of the pressure at times when they couldn’t finish the rush. This won’t be an issue for Watt.