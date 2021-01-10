HD Crackstreams Saints vs Bears Live Stream Reddit Free NFC Wild Card Playoffs Nickelodeon NFL: Watch Bears vs Saints Online Twitter Buffstreams, Youtube, Time, Date, Venue and Schedule for Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints: How to watch Wildcard weekend live streams online. The Chicago Bears have endured several highs and lows this season but still managed to breach the playoffs with a measly 8-8 record. However, they’ll need all the success they can muster if they want to beat a Saints team that’s firing on all cylinders.

One of the craziest NFL seasons we’ve ever seen is finally coming to a close. Well, it’ll end for whoever loses this Sunday afternoon game. The New Orleans Saints were having one of its best seasons in years when Drew Brees suffered quite the injury. However, backup QB and and old BYU Cougar Taysom Hill filled in quite nicely. Going from a gadget player that did a little of everything for the team, to commanding the offense. Hill had his struggles, but he kept the season on track and the team finished (12-4) on the year.

As for the Bears, they started out red hot winning five of the first six games. However, then they lost six straight, lost Trubisky, and struggled like we’ve seen in years past. Thankfully, the Bears ended winning three of the final four games and got a wildcard spot thanks to the Vikings and Lions both being awful.

Now, Mitch Trubisky and David Montgomery will try to run and throw all over the Saints and keep the season alive. And while the Bears have a well-rounded team on offense and defense, I don’t think they’ll be able to keep up with the electric Saints offense and Alvin Kamara. As a result, the Saints are a 10-point favorite going into the game. Either way, here’s how fans can watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Saints vs. Bears live stream (1/10): How to watch NFL Wild Card round online, TV, time

The New Orleans Saints, the four-time NFC South champs, host the Chicago Bears in an NFL playoff wild-card matchup on Sunday, Jan. 10. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis’ largely productive NFL career also has had its share of disappointing, teachable moments.

Losing seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns helped Davis cherish recent postseason opportunities with New Orleans. And in the playoffs, Davis has experienced excruciating losses in each of the past three seasons — with the decisive score coming on each game’s final play.

So as the four-time NFC South champion Saints (12-4) embark on yet another playoff run, starting Sunday against the recently resurgent Chicago Bears (8-8) in the Superdome, Davis is imploring teammates to narrow their focus and stay in the present.

For the Saints, the stakes are high because their quarterback is 41-year-old Drew Brees, who has become synonymous with New Orleans during the past 15 seasons. Brees brought the football-obsessed community it’s lone major pro sports championship 11 seasons ago, and became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing. Brees will turn 42 on Jan. 15 and hasn’t committed to playing beyond this season, so each game could be his last.

Brees is in his ninth postseason with New Orleans and 11th in his career.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, now in his fourth NFL season, is in the playoffs for just the second time after what was a turbulent 2020 for him.

Trubisky was benched earlier this season and has started just nine games. But the Bears went 6-3 in those games, with three victories in four games to close the regular season and sneak into the playoffs.

The game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. (4:40 p.m. ET) and will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial. CBS and Nickelodeon will televise the game.

Preview

TRIED AND TRUE STRENGTHS: While Brees has been the star of some prolific passing offenses that simply outscored opponents under coach Sean Payton, the veteran quarterback takes comfort in the fact the Saints have thrived this season in the running game and on defense.

The Saints’ 2,265 yards rushing are the most since the Payton era began 2006. The defense ranks fourth and tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 18.

“The best teams can run the football and play great defense,” Brees said. “Those are kind of the two core things that you look at with any team that has staying power, that has the ability to play anywhere, anytime and overcome anything and sustain.”

THE TAKEAWAY: The Bears will likely need a dynamic performance from a defense that ranked among the top 10 for much of the season if they’re going to knock out the high-powered Saints. The problem is that group isn’t producing momentum-changing plays as much as it would like.

The Bears tied for 25th in the NFL in takeaways with 18 and were middle of the road in sacks with 35, 17th in the league.

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson had no interceptions for the first time in his career after picking off 10 passes over his first three seasons. Khalil Mack, a three-time All-Pro, had nine sacks — his second straight year in single digits. And Robert Quinn had just two sacks, down from 11 1/2 for Dallas last season.

“It’s just one of those years,” safety Tashaun Gipson said. “Sometimes you might have a year where everything is clicking and every single pass that touches your palms, you catch, and then there’s years like this.”

DYNAMIC TRIO: Brees, receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara could all be back on the field together on Sunday – something circumstances have largely prevented this season. Thomas has missed nine games, largely because of an ankle injury. Brees has missed four games with rib and lung issues. Kamara was out last week because of COVID-19.

They haven’t all played together since Brees was injured in Week 10.

“That’s hard to believe,” Brees said. “I’m excited to have Mike back. Excited for Alvin with what he’s gone through recently, and just for our whole squad.”

While Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has returned to practice, Kamara is not scheduled to return to the team until game day and won’t practice all week.

But Brees insisted that “Alvin’s going to be just fine.”

EYING A-ROB: Bears star receiver Allen Robinson went from matching a career high with 10 receptions in a win over Jacksonville to catching a season-low two passes for 37 yards in the loss to Green Bay last week.

Considering his dominant form for much of the season, the Bears would like to get him more involved — if he’s healthy. The Bears listed Robinson as missing some practice time this week because of a hamstring injury.

Robinson’s 102 receptions this season were a career high. And his 1,250 yards were second only to the 1,400 he had with Jacksonville in his 2015 Pro Bowl season — his second year in the NFL.

“I trust in the plan that they have, that they’re going to put together,” Robinson said. “It’s just my job to execute.

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints: When and where?

This wildcard matchup will be in the Saints Superdome where it’ll be a nice 51-degrees outside. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT on CBS. Fans in the UK will have to stay up past 9pm to catch this game.

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch games, which we’ll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Saints using some other method, we have some tips.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really save the playoffs for you. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Bears vs Saints this week.

See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints online in the U.S.

This late afternoon Sunday game airs on CBS, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log on to the CBS Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.

Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Meaning you can watch some NFL football for free!

Fubo.TV

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, it’s a great option.

$64.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live in the UK

If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Eagles game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.

Sky is showing every playoff game, too, which is nice. Additionally, you can watch Sunday’s game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.

If you love football as much as we do, consider getting the Game Pass Pro next year. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.

As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.

How to stream Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live in Canada

Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all regular season National Football League games in the region. However, now that the season is over and it’s the playoffs, we typically can’t access NFL with DAZN.

Instead, check out TSN Sports which will be airing playoff games.

How to stream Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live in Australia

It’s the last game of the season for the losing team, so fans will definitely want to tune in. Australian fans have limited options as the year winds down. For now, the ESPN network owns rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.

If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.

Whether you’re a fan of either team or are a Packers fan like me waiting to see what happens, tune in and enjoy the game.