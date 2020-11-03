Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-term Growth of Silk Almond Milk Protein Market

Growing beauty consciousness among the consumers has fuelled the demand for cosmetic ingredient proteins. Silk Almond Milk Protein is one such cosmetic ingredient protein which is present in the silkworm. The silkworm contains Silk Almond Milk Protein in the form of specialized amino acids which are extracted by rearing. Due to the higher concentration of nourishing amino acids and better compatibility with the human body, these Silk Almond Milk Protein is highly used in hair care, skin care, and body care products.

The major Silk Almond Milk Protein such as sericin and fibroin are combined together to form an active ingredient in cosmetic care products such as cleansing cream, lotion, and skin moisturizers. Due to improved nourishment to the skin cells, Silk Almond Milk Protein shows anti-wrinkling and anti-aging effects, which has increasing demands in the recent years. As sericin, the derived Silk Almond Milk Protein has Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF), it is widely used as a moisturizer to prevent the water loss from skin pores. Scanning electron microscope has shown lesser cracking and flaking effects of skin as compared with before applying Silk Almond Milk Protein moisturizer. As Silk Almond Milk Protein contains an adequate amount of cellulose, it is used for nourishing the scalp and thus used in shampoo, conditioner and hair serum. The Silk Almond Milk Protein is also used as a key ingredient sunscreen lotions, foundation creams, and eyeliners for providing enhanced UV filter and reduced heat. Silk Almond Milk Protein also plays an integral role in nail cosmetics, about 20% of the nail cosmetics contain Silk Almond Milk Protein for its role of preventing the nail from chapping and brittleness. Bound to numerous health benefits and widening demand it is anticipated that the Silk Almond Milk Protein market tends to grow positively in the forecast period.

Vitalizing Demands for Silk Almond Milk Protein

Cosmetic ingredients and products have a huge demand among the consumers, due to growing beauty conciseness. Along with external applications, Silk Almond Milk Protein is also taken as the dietary supplement on regular basis. Silk Almond Milk Protein supplements are mainly consumed by the people who workout on regular basis as Silk Almond Milk Protein is found to be one of the rich protein supplement. The Silk Almond Milk Protein also finds its application in the textile industry in exhibiting the texture of the silk textiles. Along with supplementary needs, Silk Almond Milk Protein has huge application in the pharmaceutical industry as an anti-thrombotic agent, which prevents the blood streams from plaque formation. In pharmaceuticals, Silk Almond Milk Protein is made as thin silk then used for making surgical sutures. As Silk Almond Milk Protein structures have high flexibility band tensile strength it is used to make broader bandages and plasters. Due to higher biocompatibility and infection resistance, it is used as wound coagulant material which promotes quicker regeneration of cells. Due to easy binding with polymers, the Silk Almond Milk Protein is also used for fabricating contact lenses and artificial skin layers. As the Silk Almond Milk Protein is being used in various industries to serve different applications, it is expected to have a huge demand that drive the global Silk Almond Milk Protein market in the forecast period.

Global Silk Almond Milk Protein: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Silk Almond Milk Protein market has been segmented as –

Sericin

Fibroin

others

On the basis of form, the global Silk Almond Milk Protein market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global Silk Almond Milk Protein market has been segmented as –

Cosmetics & Personal Care Skin care Haircare Body care

Dietary Supplements

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Global Silk Almond Milk Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Silk Almond Milk Protein market are Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., Ltd., SILKTECH, Vaxess Technologies, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads Inc., Bonsoul, E’TAE Natural Products, Ashtae, Protein Factory, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., etc. More Industrialists and cosmetic care developers are showing keen interests in the Silk Almond Milk Protein market as the demand is amplifying every year.

Silk Almond Milk Protein Market Opportunities:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and product, Silk Almond Milk Protein has emerging demand among the consumers and cosmetic product developers all over the world. In addition, Silk Almond Milk Protein is used as a dietary supplement which is driving its demand in the developing countries. The Silk Almond Milk Protein has growing demands in the region of Asia Pacific, where the pharmaceutical and textile industries are growing at higher growth rate. Due to increased supply chains and well-defined distribution all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of Silk Almond Milk Protein in the future.

