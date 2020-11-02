Mass Notification Systems Market Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the global mass notifications system market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. The current study reveals market trends and dynamics in all seven regions that are expected to influence the current market environment and future scenario of the mass notifications system market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report inspects the mass notifications system market for the period 2016–2026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights into developments of the mass notifications system market that are gradually helping transform global businesses associated with the same.

The global mass notifications system market report begins by defining various segments. It is followed by market dynamics overview of the global mass notifications system market, which includes FMI analysis of market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are affecting growth of the mass notifications systems market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model has also been included in this report after examining individual regions, to better equip readers with qualitative and quantitative insights on the ongoing progress of the services market and the corresponding latest trends in the market.

Growing industrialisation worldwide and government organisations’ initiative towards public safety are the prime factors driving demand for mass notifications systems. Additionally, increasing number of cyber threats across the globe is further fuelling the market demand for mass notification solutions that can notify stakeholders in case of a security breach.

One of the key trends in the global mass notification systems is that key players focusing on the introduction of mobile-based mass notification applications, which enables better management of incidents and alert users with the aid of simple and interactive dashboard.

The global mass notifications systems market has been segmented on the basis of application, product type, solution, end–use vertical and region. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into interoperable emergency communication, integrated public alert and warning, business continuity and disaster recovery and business operation. Business operation segment is expected to exhibit a comparatively higher revenue growth during the forecast period, followed by integrated public alert and warning segment.

On the basis of product type, the global mass notifications systems market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. In terms of revenue, hardware segment is expected to dominate the global mass notification system market during the forecast period.

On the basis of solution type, the global mass notifications system market has been segmented into in-building solution, wide area solution and distributed recipient solution. Distributed recipient solution segment market is expected to register a significantly higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user vertical, the global mass notifications systems market has been segmented into commercial, education, energy and power, healthcare, defence, automotive, transportation and logistics and government institutions. Commercial segment is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, followed by healthcare segment.

The following section of the report highlights mass notifications system adoption, by region and provides the market outlook for 2016–2026. This study investigates the regional trends contributing to the growth of the mass notifications system market globally, as well as analyses the limit to which the drivers are influencing the mass notifications system market in each region. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections, by application, solution, product type, end-user vertical and regions evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the mass notifications system market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2016.

To ascertain the mass notifications system market size, we have also taken into account the revenue generated by the various service providers. The forecast presented assesses the total revenue generated across the mass notifications system market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the mass notifications system market is expected to develop in the future.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the mass notifications system market.

The mass notifications system market segments, by application, product type, solutions, end-user vertical and region, are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to the overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the mass notifications system market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective, present in the mass notifications system market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of mass notifications system across the concerned regions, Future Market Insights developed the mass notifications system market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the mass notifications system market ‘competitive landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the companies, based on categories of providers in the mass notifications systems portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the mass notifications systems market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific service provider insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the mass notifications system marketplace.

Detailed profiles of service providers are also included in the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the mass notifications system market. Key market competitors covered in the report include AtHoc, Inc., Everbridge, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Metis Secure Solutions, LLC, Mir3, Inc., Omnilert LLC. and Xmatters, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Application Interoperable emergency communication Integrated Public Alert and Warning Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Business Operations

By Product Type Hardware LED Displays and Systems Giant Voice Speakers, Sirens and Strobe Light Others (Wall Mounted Buttons, Batteries, and Cables) Software Services Installation and Integration Services Maintenance Service Consulting Services

By Solutions In-building Solutions Wide-area Solutions Distributed recipient solutions

By End-User Vertical Commercial Healthcare Government Institutions Automotive Defense Education Energy & Power Transportation & Logistics



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies